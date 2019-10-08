Jackson Family Wines building Healdsburg winery for Vérité brand

Vérité, the Jackson Family Wines’ brand that produces premium Bordeaux blends from vineyards across Sonoma County, is building a new winery next to the existing winery on its Healdsburg estate.

The winery will be built over the next several years in three parts so it doesn’t interfere with the continuity of winemaking. Nicolas Seillan, vice president of Jackson Family Wines, and Taylor Lombardo Architects of San Francisco designed the winery.

The first part, consisting of a barrel room and a hospitality suite, is scheduled to be completed by fall 2020. Later stages will include construction of production offices, areas for winemaker tastings and blending plus reception space.