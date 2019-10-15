Filling financial gaps for young people

What started 13 years ago as a new way for the Redwood Credit Union to teach practical financial skills to young people now involves RCU’s entire 700 employee workforce who fanned out to 15 high schools across the North Bay on Monday to meet with 3,100 students in Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties.

RCU was closed on Monday in observance of the federal holiday enabling all staff members to participate.

Called “Bite of Reality,” this series of two-hour interactive workshops shows students how to develop a budget, manage the cost of life’s necessities and create a savings plan as they become adults.

“We believe money management is an essential life skill for young people to learn,” said Brett Martinez, RCU president and CEO. “Because it is not a graduation requirement, financial education differs greatly between schools. Bite of Reality fills in the gaps, giving teens an eye-opening introduction to everyday money challenges they will face as adults, and tips on how to navigate those financial decisions wisely.”

Participants receive folders containing an income and expense budget sheet, a money transaction ledger to log the costs associated with making purchases and paying bills, as well as space to record what they spend at mall or shops where they would buy household goods, clothing, personal care items, groceries, dining and entertainment expenses, the cost of childcare, transportation expense as well as a section devoted to housing and utility costs.

A separate handout gives students a fictional profile stating their marital status, the number of dependents, job, and monthly income (along with their own and their spouse’s monthly take home salaries after deductions). This page also contains dollar figures representing student loan and credit card debt as well as monthly medical insurance premium costs to determine total monthly household income available for other needs.

A Bite of Reality cell phone application is also available as an adjunct to paper exercises that provides new information on a moment’s notice called the “Fickle Finger of Fate.” It transmits spontaneous alerts letting users know “you just got a raise,” so students can add the new amount to their bank accounts, or “you’ve had a flat tire” telling them they should have set aside money to replace it and need to plan ahead for unforeseen eventualities.

Eight vendor stations are set up around the gymnasium where students go to make purchase decisions and record transactions, while balancing their register account after each activity.

If students spend more than they have (on paper) and run out of money, they are advised to go to the RCU station and speak with coaches who advise them on how to balance their budgets.

Three high schools conducted Bite of Reality sessions in Napa County.

In Marin County, four high schools participated in this event, including San Rafael High School where the Bite of Reality program was first presented by RCU six years ago. Congressman Jared Huffman and State Senator Mike McGuire were on hand to support this session that attracted more than 160 students.

“This program has real value when it comes to teaching kids hard lessons about the financial risks they could encounter in the real world, as well as how to avoid the pitfalls that can get them in trouble if they are not careful with their money,” Congressman Huffman said.

Senator McGuire added, “I wish I there were programs like this when I was in high school. This approach sets a course that can lead to financial success. It is a fundamental tool needed throughout the state.”

Mary Jane Burke, superintendent of Marin County Schools, said, “Our job is to prepare students for life, not school. If financial literacy is not part of the educational process, we have failed as teachers. Brett Martinez’s mission that started here in San Rafael years ago is coming to fruition.”

Martinez said RCU’s involvement in financial skills training at local high schools dates back to 2006 when it was called a Financial Literacy Academy. Seven years later, RCU adopted the Bite of Reality program created exclusively for credit unions by the Richard Myles Johnson Foundation. RMJ supplies materials for both participants and volunteers as well as training, evaluation forms and marketing materials.

Since its inception, Bite of Reality has reached more than 35,000 teens throughout California and Nevada sponsored by local credit unions.

The program is also designed to stimulate dialogue between students and parents at home starting with what was learned, and by asking questions about their own family’s finances.

In Sonoma County, eight high schools held simultaneous Bite of Reality sessions. At Piner High School, Cynthia Negri, chief operating officer at RCU, was in charge of the event with more than 300 students in attendance.

“We do this every year, but in 2019 we expanded it on a grand scale. Students are very positive. They enjoy these exercises and want to learn how to hone their decision-making skills. As young people grow up, they are often told what to do at home as well as at school and often do not have many opportunities to make choices on their own. I’ve seen the anxiety on their faces when confronted with having to make financial decisions related to money management or having to cope with the consequences of their decisions. This is why this program is so important.”

Students are debriefed after the Bite of Reality program to see what they have learned, and to have an opportunity to ask more questions.

Piner senior Edith Cancilla, said, “This program was very interesting. I learned a lot of things I did not know when it comes to money management. I became aware of the many aspects of developing a budget that have to be taken into consideration. I also learned that I should not just think about myself, but the needs of other family members as well.”

