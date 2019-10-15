Rebuild Northbay hopes to raise $1M by year’s end

Since forming days after the October 2017 firestorm, Rebuild Northbay Foundation has been carrying out its vision to “rebuild the North Bay better, safer, greener and faster,” Jennifer Gray Thompson, executive director, said during her presentation Oct. 4 at the Business Journal’s 10th annual Impact Sonoma conference held at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country hotel in Santa Rosa.

“How do we do this? We do this through advocacy, which means that we go with the public sector, and we set up meetings and then we’re there to support them,” she said.

As simple as it may sound, it’s anything but, she said. Rebuild’s board of directors is comprised of leaders in the business, nonprofit and community sectors across Lake, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties, the four-county area most impacted by the 2017 wildfires. “Believe it or not, we’re the first formal a 501(c)(3) in the country to actually have this model,” she said.

The organization forms partnerships to fill funding gaps for rebuilders, provides information and advocates for the maximum amount of state and federal dollars to ensure the region recovers and is on solid footing for the future. Rebuild’s work also consists of coordination, collaboration, and economic and workforce development. Its website, rebuildnorthbay.org, connects needs with resources.

So far this year, Rebuild has raised $400,000, though the hope is to reach $1 million by year’s end, and then $1 million every year for the next five years, Gray Thompson said.

The group’s leaders work with state and federal legislators, and government agencies that include FEMA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Later this month, Rebuild’s federal delegates will make their third trip to the nation’s capital. They are currently gathering a list of the counties’ and cities’ priorities in order to set the agenda, Gray Thompson said.

“What we found is that in (Washington) D.C., they listen. They see that all of the sectors are working together, and that we are here to support each other. We are not competing,” Gray Thompson said. This time around the federal delegates include all four counties, the City of Santa Rosa, and an invite has been extended to her counterpart at Rebuild Paradise.

Henry Hansel, president of Hansel Auto Group and an executive on Rebuild’s board of directors, said local business leaders knew instinctively after the fires that the region’s economy would change, so they had to be proactive. Michael Mondavi, founder of Folio Fine Wine Partners and Michael Mondavi Family Estate; and Larry Florin, CEO of Burbank Housing, also sit on the board.

“The idea isn’t that we can do better than the government, we can’t,” Hansel said. “Decisions are made on the government level. We want to work in synch with the government officials.”

Hansel said their first trip to D.C. was in November 2017.

“We were very early but we thought we needed to be,” Hansel said, adding that first trip was made by him, Mondavi and Florin. “We were assessing, not in rebuild mode at all.”

There were about 10 delegates who went to Washington, D.C. last year. By that time, they had a clear understanding of the shortfall after FEMA got involved, and had learned the needs such as debris cleanup, tree removal and hazard mitigation.

“The interesting thing here … is that until our fire, (the nation) had never been through a firestorm of this magnitude,” Hansel said, adding he believes the message got through to government officials that this wasn’t like a structure fire where fire insurance covers the cost.

Even though this year’s agenda is still being set, the federal delegates are bringing a broader message.

“There’s going to be another disaster and it will be easy for us to be forgotten if we don’t remind them, show our needs and show that we’re spending government money very efficiently,” Hansel said. “Another message is, ‘Guess what? This is likely no longer to be a one-off disaster.’ We’ve experienced too many of them in the last three or four years, and they need to be categorized as an additional category of a natural disaster, just as hurricanes, earthquakes and floods.”