North Bay unemployment in September bests August

The North Bay’s six-county region reported lower unemployment rates in September than in August, according to California figures released Friday.

Marin County continued to have the lowest unemployment rate, at 1.9%, followed by Napa and Sonoma counties — both coming in at 2.2%, according to preliminary figures from the Employment Development Department. Mendocino County’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.9%; followed by Solano County at 3.1%, and Lake County at 3.7%.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to 4% in September, setting a new record low, according to the EDD. The state has gained more than 3 million jobs since the expansion began nearly 10 years ago, accounting for over 15% of the nation’s 22 million job gain over the same timeframe, the agency said.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 1.9% in September 2019, down from a revised 2.4% in August 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.3%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period. The county added jobs in construction, and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.2% in September 2019, down from a revised 2.7% in August 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.5%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government, manufacturing, and educational and health services. There was a decline in jobs in the leisure and hospitality sector; trade, transportation and utilities; and construction.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.2% in September 2019, down from a revised 2.7% in August 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.4%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in manufacturing, and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and educational and health services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 3.1% in September 2019, down from a revised 3.8% in August 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.5%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period. The county added jobs in government, and educational and health services; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; and financial activities.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 2.9%, down from 3.6% in August.

The county added jobs in manufacturing, and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in government; mining, logging and construction; and trade, transportation and utilities.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in September 2019 was 3.7%, down from 4.5% in August.

The county added jobs in government; professional and business services; and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in retail; trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; and leisure and hospitality.