Bank of Marin reports $9.4M in Q3 earnings, up 15% from Q2

The parent company of Novato-based Bank of Marin (Nasdaq: BMRC) on Monday reported a 15% rise in Q3 earnings compared to the second quarter of 2019

The bank announced $9.4 million in earnings in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.

On Monday the bank also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share payable Nov.8 for shareholders of record Nov. 1.

Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Russell Colombo said much of that growth is attributable to strong loan and deposit growth.

“We’ve seen good loan growth out of a number of our commercial banking offices,” Colombo said, naming offices in Napa, Novato, San Francisco and Oakland. “It translates into a really strong quarter.” He singled out strong leadership and recent hires as drivers of loan growth.

The bank’s loans clocked in at just shy of $1.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2019, compared to $1,764.9 million as of June 30. That represented an increase of $33.8 million. Loan payoffs in the quarter were $38.5 million.

Total deposits increased $122.5 million in the third quarter to $2,224.5 million. Colombo said large deposits made by companies for recently funded projects in particular drove deposit growth.

“We have some municipal contractors that do a lot of road and highway work,” Colombo said, as one example. “They bid on a job, they get funded, the money comes in and as they work the job the money goes out.”

Asked about how the closure of Bank of Marin’s downtown Petaluma branch in August potentially affected business in the quarter, Colombo said “It hasn’t had a negative impact at all.” He added the bank has not had negative feedback from customers and said they had plenty of advance notice and are being serviced by the bank’s two other Petaluma locations.

Last month the bank in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing said Colombo would step down once the bank could find a suitable replacement. Asked for an update on the search Monday, Colombo said a replacement had not yet been found and the executive search firm hired by the bank, Korn Ferry, was still working through the process.

“They warned us it’s probably a six-to-nine month process,” he said. “I’m here until we are comfortable we have a replacement,” and a transition can be executed, Colombo added.