Debbie Mason departs as CEO of Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County

Debbie Mason, who led Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County as CEO for more than three years, has left the organization to accept a position as executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer at Stratum Health and Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, Florida, her home state.

Breanne Beseda has been named interim executive director of the Healthcare Foundation. She joined the nonprofit a year ago as development manager.

Stratum Health System is a nonprofit, integrated network providing care and support to people facing chronic or advanced illness across four counties in Florida — Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Charlotte.

“I was spending more of my spare time and money coming back to Florida because that’s where my family is,” Mason said. “I was home in August and I just fell into the opportunity to interview with (Stratum), an organization I’ve known for years.”

Mason notably ran the Healthcare Foundation in the aftermath of the October 2017 wildfires, spearheading its Wildfire Mental Health Collaborative initiative that offers an array of resources to survivors at no cost.

“I think the Healthcare Foundation is a phenomenal organization. I felt really privileged to lead it for over three years, and it was awfully hard to leave,” Mason said. “I will miss my board, partners and staff, and so many people in the community that did great things for us. It was just a beautiful experience.”