Santa Rosa's Summit State Bank Q3 earnings rise 36% on loan sales

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) on Tuesday released its third-quarter earnings, reporting a 36% increase in net income, compared with the third quarter of 2018.

The Santa Rosa-based bank’s results were in stark contrast to its second-quarter results, in which the bank reported a nearly 20% decrease in net income from a year earlier, while earnings fell 18% between the first and second quarters.

In a news release, Summit State said a significant portion of the increase in net income is related to noninterest income. In the third quarter, noninterest income was $1.00 million, compared with $453,000 a year before.

“The primary difference between 2019 and 2018 was the Bank sold more SBA loans in third quarter of 2019 generating $639,000 in gain on sale compared to $95,000 in gain on sale in the third quarter of 2018,” Summit State said in its release.

U.S Small Business Administration partners with lenders like Summit State to provide loans to small businesses, according to the agency's website. The government agency sets guidelines with an eye to reducing risk for small businesses looking for funding.

“Although we are selling some loans, we continue to grow assets at a targeted pace while generating income in line with our 2019 target,” said Jim Brush, Summit State’s president and CEO, in the news release.

Asked about the swing in income between quarters, Brush attributed tjhat to loan growth.

“Summit State Bank continues to grow its loan portfolio at a rate more than double of its peers," he wrote in an email. "This has taken a lot of expenses in the first couple years of growth but now our headwinds are turning into tailwinds. We expect our loans and income to continue to grow at a healthy rate for the foreseeable future.”

Asked about the decision to sell off SBA loans, Brush wrote that Summit State “began a SBA lending department that started to fund its first loans back in Q3 2017. We were selling loans as they were funded at the beginning, but then started to hold them when the premiums collected on sale deteriorated in mid-2018."

Those premiums have increased recently, however, he wrote: “(W)e have a good pipeline of SBA loan production, and we believe that we can produce steady gains from sales. We have significant costs related to the SBA loan production in our operating expenses and now we have the gains to more than offset them.”

Increased net interest margin and cost control are other growth drivers for the institution, Brush wrote.

Net interest income and net loans also increased for the bank, despite the focus on the sale of the loans.

Net interest income increased to about $5.7 million in the third quarter, compared with $5.5 million in the previous third quarter, according to the financial report. This was an increase of $261,000, or 5%, from the prior year.

Net loans also increased from a year before. Loans were up 15% to over $554 million as of Sept. 30, compared to roughly $481.4 million as of September 30.

Total assets also climbed 14% to $680.8 million at the end of September this year compared to $595.2 million at the same time last year.