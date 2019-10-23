Losses top 50% for average Sonoma County hotel in PG&E fire safety shutoff, survey says

When Pacific Gas & Electric Co. began shutting down power on Oct. 9 in wide swaths of the state that included the North Bay, Sonoma County Tourism sent out a survey to a number of the region’s tourism-facing businesses to assess the financial impact.

As the second shutoff of the year and for October is set to begin in the North Bay on Wednesday afternoon, results are in for the first one.

Of the 2,226 businesses surveyed, 250 businesses (11.2%) responded. Of the participating businesses, 36% reported having closed during the entirety of the power outage, 22% provided guests with limited services, and 42% remained fully operational. The tourism agency commissioned economic and market-research firm Dean Runyan Associates to provide the calculations and summary.

The survey findings also found that more than half of the participating businesses (52%) continued to pay their employees despite the reduction in services, at a mean wage of $2,525.

“With more than 80% of Sonoma County’s tourism industry comprised of small businesses (fewer than 25 employees) and very limited operating margins, any disruption to business during the high season can be devastating,” said Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism.

Lodging properties impacted by the outages reported an average of 42 lost room nights per property over the three-day period, with the range of lost room nights at hotels as high as 1,000, according to the results. Based on the average size of Sonoma County properties at 69 rooms, this results in losses totaling more than 50% of real business.

Given the average daily rate of Sonoma County hotels at $210 in October, the losses ranged from $8,800 to $210,000 each for the total reporting properties. For those properties that had to compensate guests for inconveniences, more than half said they compensated guests at an average rate of $2,494 per property.

Tourism-facing businesses also reported revenue losses because of the perception that all of Sonoma County was impacted by the power outage.

“We were open and not directly affected, but customers cancelled reservations and travel plans due to panicky news early in the week,” reported Donna Del Rey, owner, Relish Culinary Adventures in Healdsburg. “This caused a direct loss of more than $1,500 in revenue just that week and unknown more from customers losing confidence in visiting our region in the future.”

Vecchio said incidents such as the power shutoff have “hard and soft impacts.”

“Hard impacts are determined through immediate financial losses, which is what this survey is designed to measure,” she said.”The soft impacts around the perception of Sonoma County are more difficult to quantify, but will appear as we track long-term visitation to the area.”

The cancellations go beyond the lodging sector.

“We’re seeing cancellations of future trips, tours and events due to concerns over recurrent PG&E outages,” said Randy Johnson, founder, owner and CEO of Getaway Adventures, a Santa Rosa-based tour operator for Napa and Sonoma counties that offers guided biking, hiking and kayaking tours.

Revenue losses for other segments of the tourism industry also were impactful, with wineries and attractions reporting an average three-day loss of $1,679, while for restaurants the loss was $4,700.

In addition to a loss of customers, the power shutdown also resulted in tourism businesses losing revenue from other impacts.

Forty one percent of the surveyed businesses reported revenue losses related to purchasing and/or running alternative power; 49% reported losses due to refrigeration-related food spoilage; and 52% reported losses from purchasing additional supplies to manage the power shutoff.

“While the total impact of this shutoff on Sonoma County’s hospitality industry requires additional calculation, we believe these early figures provide a good measure of the burden placed on tourism-facing businesses as a result of this event,” said Ariane Hiltebrand, Sonoma County Tourism’s marketing systems and insights director.