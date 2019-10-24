Hospitality businesses evacuate during Sonoma County's Kincade fire; staffers safe

As of 11:30 a.m., Geyserville’s tourism and hospitality businesses remain under mandatory evacuation as the Kincade fire remains at zero containment.

Businesses, including Francis Ford Coppola Winery, have provided statements and many are posting updates on social media.

“At present, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery and Virginia Dare Winery are not in any immediate fire danger resulting from the Kincade fires,” said Corey Beck, CEO, The Family Coppola. “However, to keep traffic clear and employees safe, we have closed all winery operations for Thursday, Oct 24. We will continue to assess the imposing fire threat throughout the day and update our social media channels and website with any major changes.”

Everyone is safe at Robert Young Estate Winery, according to its most recent Facebook post.

“As you may have seen on the news, there is fire on our property affecting brush and pasture areas, but our structures, winery and tasting room are still intact,” the statement read. “We are very grateful to the fire crews working hard to fight this fire. We will continue to update as we get information.”

Geyserville Inn, which in the spring completed the first phase of its more than $1.5 million renovation project, said it has evacuated its staff and guests until further notice.

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport reported on Facebook that it is open and commercial flights are arriving and departing as scheduled. The airport is advising travelers to check with their airlines for flight status updates, and to arrive 90 to 120 minutes prior to flight time.

Check back for updates.