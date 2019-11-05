North Bay professionals news from Mark Herold Wines, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, Marin Community Clinics and more

Kaetlyn Bartlett has been hired as the new director of sales and marketing at Mark Herold Wines in Napa. The position includes a role as the national sales manager for distribution channels, management of the direct-to-consumer program, and budget forecasting and planning.

Bartlett brings to the company 10 years of experience in sales, marketing and public relations specific to the wine industry. Prior to joining the Mark Herold team, she worked in public relations at Balzac Communications in Napa and Glodow Nead Communications in San Francisco where she managed media relations for a variety of wineries throughout Napa and Sonoma. Before venturing into PR, she was the director of hospitality at Kamen Estate Wines in Sonoma.

Additionally, she has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and economics from the University of Montana.

Chuck Sawday has joined the St. Helena office of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. The office stated Sawday has been actively involved in the real estate industry for over 40 years. His primary focus is estate properties, vineyards, land and wineries.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in agricultural business from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.

Marin Community Clinics announced two staff changes.

Elizabeth Horevitz, Ph.D., LCSW,has been promoted to chief behavioral health officer, a new position for the health care provider. Horevitz, who served as director of the clinics’ behavioral health division since 2015, has over 15 years’ experience as a behavioral health provider as well as experience in teaching. She received both her doctorate and social work degrees at the University of California, Berkeley.

Racquel Beltran has joined the organization as director of dental operations. In this capacity, she will oversee operations of the clinics’ dental operations in San Rafael and Novato and work closely with the chief dental officer. Beltran, who holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon, has worked as a manager of two federally qualified health centers and has also worked in the private sector.

A federally qualified not-for-profit community health center, the clinics serve over 37,000 individuals a year at medical and dental clinics across Marin County.

Breanne Beseda is the new interim executive director of the Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County.

Former CEO Debbie Mason left the foundation last month for a position in her home state of Florida. She now serves as executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer at Stratum Health and Tidewell Hospice.

The foundation announcement stated its board plans to initiate a formal search process to identify a permanent executive director, a process that Beseda plans to take part in.

Beseda joined the organization in 2018 as development manager, after serving in marketing and management positions for nearly 20 years, mostly in higher education.

“As a mother of young children, wife of a local elementary school teacher, and friend of so many who are struggling with health issues, I have a vested interest in improving health access, mental health and early childhood development in our region. I am so grateful for the career path that has led me to this opportunity to have such an impact in an area I’m so passionate about,” Beseda stated in the announcement.