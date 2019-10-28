Thousands evacuated in Sonoma County while parts of Napa, Marin, Lake, Mendocino, Solano counties remain dark

Despite beginning to restore power late Sunday night to the almost 1 million customers that have been in the dark, another round of outages could be slated for this week, according to PG&E and the Marin Independent Journal.

The utility said in a press release Sunday it is “monitoring a new potentially widespread, strong and dry wind event Tuesday morning through midday Wednesday.” PG&E said the outage is expected to “impact portions of 32 counties in the Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County.”

The Press Democrat reported that the next shut-off will affect a little more than 500,000 customers, far fewer than the 965,000 customers impacted by the ongoing power shutdown. But the footprint in the North Bay is expected to be “nearly identical,” officials said.

During the current shutdown, 256,000 North Bay customers lost power, including 96,000 in Sonoma County.

That means some customers may see power restored Monday morning only to lose it again a day later. Others won’t have their power restored at all, PG&E officials announced during a media call Sunday night.

The possible further power outages come as the Kincaid fire still rages in Sonoma County, growing to 66,000 acres. What PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs are intended to turn off power lines to reduce the risk they will spark wildfires in hot, dry and windy weather.

The utility has begun restoring power in some locations after inspecting lines for damage and debris that could cause fire. The utility issued a weather “all clear” for the Northern Sierras and North Coast communities within its service area currently impacted by the Saturday, Oct. 26, outages. By 10 p.m. on Sunday, over 30,000 customers had their power restored.

The Marin Independent Journal also reported that The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday PG&E is inspecting power lines in Marin County but there was no clear timeline for the electricity to return and it is unclear if it will happen prior to the next shutoff.

In a statement, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said the utility “will make every effort" to restore power to as many customers as possible who have been without power since the safety shut-ff started Oct. 26.

"However, due to the dynamic and changing weather conditions, and high fire risk, some customers who are currently out of power may remain out throughout the duration of the next potential PSPS event,” she wrote.

An evacuation advisory was previously issued for the town of Calistoga and Napa County has been coping with outages affecting more than 30,000 households and businesses according to the Napa Valley register.

On Monday, the southern portions of the City of Napa had power but the shopping areas along the northern city limits were dark.

The Press Democrat reported that mandatory evacuation orders now affect about 180,000 to 185,000 residents across Sonoma County, calling it the largest evacuation in the county’s history.

On Sunday the Press Democrat said thousands of firefighters held back a raging wildfire fueled by strong winds from consuming densely populated neighborhoods in Windsor and Healdsburg, which are both under evacuation orders.

The shutoffs have not been without political ramifications, as Gov. Gavin Newsom, who visited a Petaluma fire evacuation center over the weekend, has repeatedly blasted the utility for the shutoffs.

Newsom, who has declared a statewide state of emergency over the fires, previously called the power outages “unacceptable.”

The utility remains on felony probation status for a deadly 2010 gas pipeline explosion. PG&E declared bankruptcy in January to address liabilities resulting from deadly fires that tore through Northern California in 2017 and 2018.