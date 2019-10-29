North Bay hit hard by power shut-offs, as some lights begin to flicker back on

Tuesday morning began another round of power shut-offs by Pacific Gas & Electric, this one affecting almost 600,000 customers in California, over half of which are in the North Bay. The second round of shut-offs this week began even as the utility began restoring electricity in some areas.

The round of power shut-offs beginning this morning reaches fewer customers than the 970,000 customers whose electricity was turned off to reduce the wildfire threat over the weekend. Public safety power shut-offs are intended to minimize the danger of a fire, like the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County that has torched over 75,000 acres, during hot and dry weather with extreme winds.

The new safety blackouts Tuesday morning affect 316,482 customers in Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino, Solano, Lake and Napa counties. At about 7 a.m. PG&E started cutting power to 86,686 customers in Sonoma County, according to the Press Democrat.

In Napa County, PG&E began turning off power to 14,900 customers, according to the Napa Valley Register. Customers affected in the county are in Napa, American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Pope Valley and Rutherford, the newspaper reported.

According to the Marin Independent Journal, the new round of outages began at 5 a.m. According to an email from utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras, “PG&E is in the process of de-energizing portions of the county that were restored yesterday.”

According to the utility, 38,137 customers in Mendocino County will lose power in the latest round of shutoffs. In Humboldt, 66,447 customers will lose power, PG&E said.

PG&E reported Monday night it had restored approximately 57% of the 970,000 California customers who had their power turned off starting Oct. 26. As of 10 p.m. Monday night, about 556,400 customers had seen their power restored, including 14,000 out of 123,000 customers in Marin County who had lost their power in the weekend shutoff. But Monday morning, 10,533 of those lost power again, according to the utility.

The Kincade Fire is still burning with 15% containment since it began Oct. 23. In Sonoma County, Windsor and Healdsburg remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Calistoga in Napa County is under an evacuation advisory.

Early Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey also reported a magnitude 3.3 earthquake 9 miles from Geyserville, near where the fire is burning.

The Press Democrat reported all Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport commercial flights have been canceled for Tuesday. Alaska Airlines flights have been canceled through Thursday. More information for the status of Wednesday’s flights is expected later Tuesday afternoon.

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit system, which operates between Santa Rosa and San Rafael, said it canceled all trains Tuesday due to PG&E’s latest widespread intentional blackout.