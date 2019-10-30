Kincade Fire containment doubles to 30%; power back on for most of Marin

Firefighters made significant progress against the Kincade fire Tuesday night with 30% of the fire now contained, a jump from 15% yesterday.

The Press Democrat reported the fire did not make a significant push during the night and quoted one fire official Wednesday that the threat to Larkfield-Wikiup in northern Santa Rosa is minimal.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the entire Town of Windsor, the entire City of Healdsburg, and the remainder of the City of Santa Rosa had been downgraded from an evacuation order to an evacuation warning.

The announcement said the areas are still at risk from the Kincade Fire and that residents will need to show ID to renter the areas and should stay home once they arrive.

Pacific Gas & Electric also continues to inspect lines for possible damage and restore power for the hundreds of thousands of customers across the North Bay and the state who had their power cut Saturday and Tuesday. The utility has been using public safety power shut-offs to help prevent fires and has initiated multiple such blackouts this fall.

The Marin Independent Journal reported that the utility restored power to more than 110,000 customers in Marin as of Wednesday morning, while approximately 11,000 customers in Marin remain without electricity from the power cut over the weekend.

Overall PG&E restored power to roughly 540,000 of the 973,000 customers impacted by the second round of power outages Tuesday in parts of 27 counties.

The Napa Valley Register reported PG&E is inspecting lines Wednesday for damage from high winds before restoring power to the almost 17,000 households in the county that had their power cut Tuesday. It could take up to 48 hours before all customers in the county have power again, the paper reported.

The Press Democrat reported that it is unclear when the 87,000 customers who were part of the latest round of shut-offs in Sonoma County on Tuesday would have their power restored. PG&E has said it must wait for the windy and dry weather to clear before it inspects and reenergizes lines.

A red flag warning for dangerous windy weather is in effect across the North Bay until 4 p.m. today.