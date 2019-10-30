Residents, businesses allowed back to Windsor, Healdsburg, parts of Santa Rosa after fire evacuation

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday at 2 p.m. that Windsor and Healdsburg and parts of north Santa Rosa have been downgraded in evacuation status from mandatory order to cautionary warning.

The announcement said the areas are still at risk from the Kincade Fire and that residents will need to show identification to reenter the areas and should stay home once they arrive.

But many are returning to dark, cold homes, as electricity was cut to large areas of the North Bay to prevent further fires. State Sen. Mike McGuire, whose district includes sections of the North Bay, posted on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that Pacific Gas & Electric plans to have Windsor power restored by 11 p.m. Wednesday and gas back on in the next two days.

About 50,000 residents in and around Healdsburg and Windsor were ordered to evacuate by 4 p.m. Saturday ahead of strong winds forecast to drive the blaze that night southwest across those locales and down Russian River Valley. A few hours after the gusts arrived in the wee hours of Sunday, the evacuation was expanded to parts of northern and western Santa Rosa, including parts burned in the October 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Evacuation orders were also extended to Sonoma County's Dry Creek Valley and along the Russian River to the Pacific coast.

In all, about 190,000 were ordered to evacuate in Sonoma County.