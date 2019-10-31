Kincade fire containment jumps to 60 percent

Containment of the Kincade fire has reached 60%, up from 45% on Wednesday night, according to the latest Cal Fire update on the blaze, which has destroyed 282 structures, including 141 homes.

Cal Fire said the fire did not grow overnight; it remains at 76,825 acres as of Thursday morning, the same size reported as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews made good progress on containment efforts overnight due to favorable weather conditions, Cal Fire officials said. However, access to the northern part of the fire remains challenging because of steep terrain and narrow roads.

Cal Fire said firefighters will continue to establish control lines around the blaze, and full containment is still expected by Oct. 7.

The blaze started along Kincade Road near the Geysers geothermal field the night of Oct. 23, and it grew quickly. Within a few hours, the fire had spread to 10,000 acres. In the early morning hours Sunday, as dangerous fire weather conditions continued, it again spread rapidly.

Evacuation orders are still in place for Zone 1B, west of the Lake County Line, north and east of Highway 128, south of Cloverdale, east of Asti Road/Geyserville Ave at Canyon Road, including Asti Road; Zone 3C, in the area outh of Highway 128 and the fire line, east of Windsor Town limits, north of Faught Road at Shiloh Road and the Zone 5B boundary; Zone 5B, south of Highway 128 and Yellow Jacket Ranch Road, west of Highway 128 and the Zone 6 boundary to the Zone 3C boundary, including areas accessed east of Shiloh Ridge Road at Mayacama Club Drive; Zone 2, Highway 128 and the North Knights Valley Area to the Napa County line.