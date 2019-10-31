Kincade Fire containment 60%; power restored to most Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma customers

The Kincade Fire raging in Sonoma County since last week is now more than half contained, and residents in evacuation zones began returning to their homes Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Also, Pacific Gas & Electric also announced that it restored power to approximately 312,000 customers since the Oct. 29 public safety power shut-off, but 53,000 customers in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma and other are still in the dark.

PG&E said work was underway but did not say when those customers will see the power flowing again.

“PG&E crews along with mutual aid workers from other utilities from across the U.S. began safety inspections of de-energized equipment, repair work for any wind-related damage found, and power restoration to customers,” the utility said in the news release.

On early Wednesday afternoon, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick lifted evacuation orders for more than 140,000 residents across the county including in Healdsburg and Windsor, which were totally evacuated over the weekend, and parts of of Santa Rosa, Larkfield, Rincon Valley and Fulton, the Press Democrat reported.

And the evacuation advisory over Calistoga may be lifted Thursday, according to the Napa Valley Register.

Less than 5,800 people remain under evacuation because of the Kincade Fire, which is now 60% contained.

According to the Marin Independent Journal, PG&E restored power to about 99% of its Marin County customers as of Wednesday night. Over 100,000 customers lost power during the power outages.

The Register reported 2,000 Napa County households were still without power early Thursday, a small fraction of the almost 17,000 who lost power as of Tuesday. Ninety-one percent of customers have power back and the majority of those without are in Calistoga and in unincorporated parts of the county, according to the paper.