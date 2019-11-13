Subscribe

North Bay business briefs from Scott Technology Group, WSI Smart Marketing, Santa Rosa Symphony

November 12, 2019, 4:55PM
Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Scott Technology Group announced the addition of a new division, global office, which will be led by a team of imaging industry veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Steve Tarpley, formerly owner and CEO of Newcal Industries Inc., has decades of experience serving Bay Area clients as a Canon dealer. Canon U.S.A. acquired Newcal in 2008, according to an announcement at the time. Tarpley will be serving in a leadership and advisory role and will be focusing on recruiting top talent to further expand the division’s reach, the company stated.

Ken Wilkens, formerly owner and chief financial officer of Newcal, will also be serving in a leadership and advisory role, providing financial expertise and consulting to Rohnert Park-based Scott Technology Group.

Anthony Bishop, formerly of Ray Morgan Company, has been a technology partner of Fortune 500 clients for over 20 years, and he will be bringing his sales expertise to global office to help lead and mentor sales talent.

The team at WSI Smart Marketing has been selected as the No. 1 Santa Rosa search engine optimization (SEO) expert by Rising Star Reviews. The company stated that it was found to be the best local SEO expert through the cross-comparison of client testimonies, reviews, average ratings and online sentiment, across platforms like Google, Facebook and Yelp.

WSI Smart Marketing is a digital marketing agency located in Santa Rosa with a digital marketing background extending more than 20 years.

The Santa Rosa Symphony board of directors has ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with the Musicians Union Local 6 of the American Federation of Musicians. The new agreement covers a period of five years, up to June 30, 2024. It was ratified by the union on Oct. 21 and the symphony’s board on Oct. 22.

The new contract calls for increases ranging from 2%–3% annually in the base scale for rehearsals and concerts, and increases in minimum guaranteed number of services, pension and other areas of musician compensation.

