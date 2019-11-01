Kaiser Permanente, unions ratify 4-year agreement

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 1, 2019, 4:53PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions have ratified a 4-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 67,000 unionized Kaiser Permanente workers in California, and approximately 20,000 additional workers in six more states, including Washington, D.C. The agreement, effective Oct. 1, runs through Sept. 30, 2023. Kaiser Permanente announced the news in a Nov. 1 press release.

The ratified agreement, tentatively reached on Sept. 24, provides employees with annual pay increases of 3% and full protection of retirement benefits for current and future employees, as previously reported in the Business Journal. The agreement also includes what both parties previously stated is a joint effort to restore a worker-management partnership. As such, Kaiser has committed to investing $130 million to fund a workforce development program that addresses the ongoing shortage of health care workers, improvements in technology around patient care, and a ban on outsourcing or subcontracting of identified health care jobs.

“This agreement will help to keep Kaiser Permanente a great place to work for all and is aligned with our commitment to greater affordability for our members and customers,” Arlene Peasnall, senior vice president and interim chief human resources officer, Kaiser Permanente, said in Friday’s release. “We are grateful for our skilled and compassionate employees who are dedicated to our members, patients, communities and each other.”

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions comprises 11 local unions from three international unions.

