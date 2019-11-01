Kincade Fire's impact on Sonoma County wineries and vineyards

November 1, 2019, 4:41PM
Updated 2 hours ago

With one winery destroyed, another severely damaged, burned landscaping and outbuildings, and many unknowns facing winemakers, both threats of fire and the Kincade fire itself have brought disruption and destruction to local wineries.

First came the PG&E power shutoffs, intended to reduce wildfire risk but stalling winemaking operations in the late stages of harvest in the Alexander Valley and Chalk Hill regions. Then there were the pre-emptive evacuations in and around Geyserville, Healdsburg and Windsor, should record-high winds in the mountains topple trees into power lines, sparking fires and pushing flames toward homes and businesses. And finally, the fire itself, which erupted the night of Oct. 23.

Read the rest of this story at Business Journal sister publication Sonoma Magazine.

