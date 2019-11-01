With the Kincade fire perimeter so close to the area burned by the Tubbs fire, the question comes up "Didn't that area burn before?"

To answer that, this map shows the recent fires in the area. The fires that were directly adjacent to the Kincade fire include the Pocket and Tubbs fire from 2017 and the 2015 Valley fire. Most of eastern Lake County has burned in the past five years with the Rocky, Jerusalem, Pawnee and Ranch fires all connecting with each other.