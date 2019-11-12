North Bay professionals news from Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa Junior College

Tom Ausdenmoore has been hired as general manager of RCU Auto Services, part of a wholly owned Redwood Credit Union subsidiary that sells pre-owned vehicles and offers auto brokering services to consumers. RCU Auto Services has an automobile service lot at 3219 Santa Rosa Ave. in Santa Rosa.

Ausdenmoore is certified as a master technician by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, the announcement stated. Prior to joining the credit union, he served six years as pre-owned director for a Santa Rosa auto dealership group. Before that, he served 20 combined years as general manager at Marc Heitz Auto Family, and sales and service manager at Bob Moore Auto Group, both in Oklahoma City.

W. John “J” Mullineaux is the new executive director of the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation. The foundation stated that Mullineaux will oversee a foundation with assets exceeding $64 million, which includes the SRJC Foundation endowment of $57 million. The SRJC Foundation provides more than $4 million annually to assist students and academic programs.

Mullineaux has more than 30 years of experience in fundraising, gift planning and charitable advising. For the last 11 years. he has held the position of vice president for philanthropic planning at the Community Foundation of Sonoma County.

Prior to moving to Sonoma County, the foundation stated, he held senior-level advancement positions at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Asian Art Museum, San Francisco Ballet and Columbia University. While at Columbia, he obtained a master’s degree in organizational psychology from Teachers’ College. He also became a chartered adviser in philanthropy (CAP) through the American College in 2014.

Mullineaux is a graduate of the University of Washington, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications. He has been active with the university alumni association, serving as president of the Bay Area Huskies for five years and as district governor of the association board of directors.