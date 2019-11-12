Subscribe

North Bay professionals news from Redwood Credit Union, Santa Rosa Junior College

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 11, 2019, 4:33PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Tom Ausdenmoore has been hired as general manager of RCU Auto Services, part of a wholly owned Redwood Credit Union subsidiary that sells pre-owned vehicles and offers auto brokering services to consumers. RCU Auto Services has an automobile service lot at 3219 Santa Rosa Ave. in Santa Rosa.

Ausdenmoore is certified as a master technician by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, the announcement stated. Prior to joining the credit union, he served six years as pre-owned director for a Santa Rosa auto dealership group. Before that, he served 20 combined years as general manager at Marc Heitz Auto Family, and sales and service manager at Bob Moore Auto Group, both in Oklahoma City.

W. John “J” Mullineaux is the new executive director of the Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation. The foundation stated that Mullineaux will oversee a foundation with assets exceeding $64 million, which includes the SRJC Foundation endowment of $57 million. The SRJC Foundation provides more than $4 million annually to assist students and academic programs.

Mullineaux has more than 30 years of experience in fundraising, gift planning and charitable advising. For the last 11 years. he has held the position of vice president for philanthropic planning at the Community Foundation of Sonoma County.

Prior to moving to Sonoma County, the foundation stated, he held senior-level advancement positions at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Asian Art Museum, San Francisco Ballet and Columbia University. While at Columbia, he obtained a master’s degree in organizational psychology from Teachers’ College. He also became a chartered adviser in philanthropy (CAP) through the American College in 2014.

Mullineaux is a graduate of the University of Washington, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications. He has been active with the university alumni association, serving as president of the Bay Area Huskies for five years and as district governor of the association board of directors.

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine