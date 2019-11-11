Napa's Crimson Wine Group names Jennifer Locke CEO

Napa-based Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCQB: CWGL) -with holdings throughout the west - announced that Jennifer Locke has been appointed chief executive officer, effective Dec. 2, 2019.

Locke brings to Crimson more than 20 years of wine industry experience in the Pacific Northwest. Based in Napa, she most recently was senior vice president of the direct-to-consumer team of Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) in the Americas.

At TWE, Locke successfully led significant growth in the direct-to-consumer business, winning the global Mary Penfolds Award for performance, where she oversaw 180 employees in the Americas, the company’s announcement stated.

Locke succeeds Patrick DeLong, who left Crimson earlier this year after serving as CEO since 2014.

“Jennifer’s management expertise, deep knowledge of the wine business and proven sales and marketing acumen will be a tremendous asset for Crimson Wine Group in the next phase of the company’s growth and development,” stated John D. Cumming, chairman of Crimson. “The board is confident that her leadership will provide tangible value to all of our stakeholders. We also wish to thank Nicolas M.E. Quillé, our chief winemaking and operations officer, for stepping in as interim CEO during the search process.”

Locke, a Northwest native, began her hospitality industry career as a wine buyer and training manager at several Seattle restaurants. Chalone Wine Group snapped her up to lead their NW regional sales, and she later moved on to manage global sales for WillaKenzie Estate in Oregon.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Crimson team at such a pivotal time in our industry, when wine companies must evolve to ensure long term success,” said Locke. “I have known and long admired Crimson Wine Group’s portfolio of estate and high-quality wines. Making world-class wines, meeting consumers’ evolving needs, and enriching employee engagement are critical to Crimson’s next chapter.”

Crimson Wine Group owns and manages 1,000 acres of estates and wine brands, including Pine Ridge in Napa, Seghesio Family Vineyad in Healdsburg, as well as properties in Washingon State, the central California Coast and Oregon.