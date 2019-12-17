Wine Industry Network's George Christie gets special recognition at 2019 Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards

For creating the Healdsburg-based Wine Industry Network of business information and the annual WINExpo, which draws about 3,000 professionals, George Christie wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2019.

The Business Journal asked Christie about the impact of his organization.

Detail your background in the industry:

I got my start in the wine industry working for a small family-owned winery, Lake Sonoma Winery, in 1995.

What was great about that job, in particular, was that the winery was so small that everyone was required to help with whatever happened to be going on at the time.

For example, when we were bottling, or during harvest, everyone helped. When we held an event, we all worked it together. Because of this hands-on approach, I was also able to spend time the vineyard which taught me a lot about the actual farming side of the industry and was invaluable for me as my career continued.

Although the majority of my career was spent in the sales, marketing and management side of the business, my time working at Lake Sonoma Winery gave me a solid foundation and understanding of the different aspects of the business, regardless of the size of the wine companies that I worked for later.

Lake Sonoma Winery eventually sold to Korbel Champagne Cellars, and I had the good fortune of being able to work at Korbel for the next five years. I loved working there and being a part of such an iconic brand. It was a great continuation of my wine industry education, this time from the perspective of a much larger, well established company.

From Korbel I was offered the position as general manager at Alderbrook Vineyards and Winery. There I had the opportunity to work for the Terlato organization, which allowed me the opportunity to learn a lot more about the wholesale channel from an extremely successful wine company.

Three years later, I moved on to Beam Wine Estates, a large and successful wine and spirts organization. I had a marketing role there, which was incredibly educational.

Most impressive to me during my corporate wine company period was the quality of the people that I worked with. I remember vividly how often I was impressed with the caliber of my coworkers. Those people are still, to this day, the smartest most talented group of colleagues I ever had the pleasure of working with.

In 2008, I left my position with Beam Wine Estates to launch a small wine brand and a consulting company. It was during that time that I started to think a lot about industry vendors, bottles, barrels, corks suppliers, etc., and how they marketed themselves to winery and vineyards operations. Ultimately, that is where the idea behind Wine Industry Network came from, and I launched the business in 2009, along with my partner and industry veteran, Elizabeth Slater. For the last 10 years, growing Wine Industry Network has been my primary focus.

Describe the impact your company or you have had on the industry in the last 10 years:

Over the last 10 years, Wine Industry Network (WIN) has evolved from a simple online directory to the largest marketing company, focused exclusively on promoting suppliers and service professionals servicing winery and vineyard operations, in North America.