Laffort USA of Petaluma wins wine business supplier award for 2019

December 16, 2019, 4:13PM
Updated 15 minutes ago

Laffort USA

1460 Cader Lane, Suite C, Petaluma 94954

707-775-4530

www.laffort.com

CEO: Luc Laffort

Laffort global general manager: Philippe Guillomet

Laffort USA general manager: Shaun Richardson

Number of employees: 280

Major customers: Global Wine Industry

The U.S. arm of the global supplier of winemaking supplies wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards for 2019. Laffort is present in most of the countries where wine is made.

The Business Journal asked the local team about their latest products.

Describe your company

Laffort is a fourth-generation family-owned business founded in 1895 with a history of research and discovery in enology dating back to Louis Pasteur’s seminal works. The Laffort group is proud to dedicate the largest budget among private companies to research and development.

As a result of this extensive research, Laffort holds many patents and regularly launches innovative products and processes for the wine industry. Laffort holds HACCP and ISO certifications, and Laffort USA is the first winemaking- products supplier in the U.S.A to achieve Green Business Certification.

What is something about your company that people would be surprised to learn?

Most are surprised at the scale of Laffort. We are present in almost every country where wine is made, at least 60, and have a global reputation for the best quality.

How have requirements of your customers changed in the last five years, and what has your company done to meet those requirements?

Winemakers are always innovating, and we are right there with them, sponsoring Ph.D theses at multiple universities to develop the knowledge of the microbiology, biochemistry and chemistry of wine.

What are two or three projects your company is in the midst of or planning to begin within the next year?

All R&D is kept under wraps until release. Currently we are working with non-saccharomyces yeasts, and our technical manager, Daniel Dycus, discussed these at the North Coast Wine Industry Expo on Dec. 5.

Also we are working with enzymes and process efficiency, as well as various mannoproteins for stability and mouthfeel.

