Santa Rosa firm Onguard wins 2019 wine supplier award for securing tanks from quakes

For developing systems designed to limit damage to wine tanks from quakes, Onguard of Santa Rosa is picked for the supplier category of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards of 2019.

Onguard engineered a game-changing tank and silo anchoring solution. Our solution is the first genuine seismic tank system specifically designed to protect liquid storage tanks and their contents from earthquake damage and loss.

What is something about your company that people would be surprised to learn?

Founder Will Lomax is an Englishman with residency in New Zealand who’s now spending a great deal of time in the U.S. Onguard takes earthquakes and seismic-anchoring seriously, but our focus on the customer experience called for a “Director of Hugs and Cuddles.”

How have requirements of your customers changed in the last five years, and what has your company done to meet those requirements?

Since our company is only five years old and in the U.S. for three years, we are continually learning new ways to best educate customers about our seismic- anchoring system.

What are two or three projects your company is in the midst of or planning to begin within the next year?

Onguard just developed a smaller size anchor that works for tanks on stands. With the hiring of a new engineer, Onguard will start retrofitting existing tanks. We are also launching a cloud-based monitoring system, called Tygr Eye, to be installed in conjunction with the anchors.