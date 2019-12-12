Subscribe

Scott Laboratories of Petaluma wins wine business supplier award for 2019

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 11, 2019, 5:35PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Scott Laboratories

1480 Cader Lane, Petaluma, CA 94954

707-765-6666

www.scottlab.com

Year founded: 1933

CEO: Zack Scott

President: Alex Scott

COO: Max Levine

Number of employees: 90

Major customers: North American beverage industry

North Bay Business Journal selected Scott Laboratories for the supplier category in this year's Wine, Beer + Spirits Awards.

It is a wine industry distribution company, tracing its roots back to 1933. It is headquartered in Petaluma, California, with regional offices and warehouses throughout California and Oregon, and a Canadian headquarters in Ontario. The company is unique in its comprehensive product portfolio and capability to service the entirety of the North American wine industry.

The company utilizes its extensive bench of technical resources, including specialists in winemaking and production, as part of its product offering. The company also maintains close collaboration with universities and other industry-wide R&D programs to support the advancement of the wine industry and refine product application.

Company culture is rooted in core values that were established over 50 years ago – an uncompromising commitment to quality, customers, suppliers, employees, and the community. A bellwether to that culture is the average employee tenure, which remains at well over 10 years.

What is something about your company that people would be surprised to learn?

During Prohibition, UC Berkeley (UC Davis was not yet founded) kept a watchful eye over the state’s yeast collection during this time, and prescribed cultures to both “home winemakers” and producers of sacramental wine.

Given the era was also the Great Depression and the school had a mandate to drive industry and employment, the university entrusted our industry’s microbiological future to Scott Laboratories, both to sustain the collection and to bring independent innovation to winemaking and wine analysis. This yeast collection was the start of the company as we know it today.

How have requirements of your customers changed in the last five years and what has your company done to meet those requirements?

We’ve seen continued demand for innovation in the winemaking space, and this is truly what keeps us motivated. Winemakers are creative and like to experiment. We have a deep bench of R&D scientists and application specialists that listen to this feedback, and continue to develop new products specific to our market.

What are two or three projects your company is in the midst of or planning to begin within the next year?

The culture at Scott Labs is one of continuous improvement. For us, this means in our customer service, our product portfolio, and our ability to gain and share knowledge with our customers. Without giving anything away, we are always looking for new solutions that can help improve wine quality and propel the industry forward.

Scott Laboratories

1480 Cader Lane, Petaluma, CA 94954

707-765-6666

www.scottlab.com

Year founded: 1933

CEO: Zack Scott

President: Alex Scott

COO: Max Levine

Number of employees: 90

Major customers: North American beverage industry

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine