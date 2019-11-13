Sonoma County's Graton Resort & Casino picks Lana Rivera its new GM

Lana Rivera is the new vice president and general manager of the Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park.

The announcement Tuesday stated Rivera, who is an enrolled member of the Muscogee Creek Tribe, brings nearly 25 years of class II and III gaming experience to her new position. In this role, Rivera is responsible for overseeing all functions of the business – from marketing to operations to food and beverage services. She will report directly to Greg Sarris, tribal chairman for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

“We are proud and honored to have hired such an accomplished and qualified general manager as Lana,” said Sarris. “In addition to her many professional achievements, we’re also proud to have an American Indian woman at the helm of our business.”

The previous general manager was Joe Hasson, who returned to Las Vegas-based Station Casinos in 2012 to help the tribe build and manage the Graton facility, including expansions over the past few years. Hasson had been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Nevada-based business in 2017. He resigned on Feb. 18 of this year and moved to a consulting role for up to 12 months, according to a federal regulatory filing at the time.

The Graton casino announcement stated that Rivera spent the last 15 years with Cherokee Nation Entertainment in Oklahoma, which operates the four-diamond, 454-room Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa. After serving several executive roles, including director of gaming operations and director of casino operations, she was promoted to general manager in 2016. Rivera was oversaw a workforce of more than 1,600 employees, increased market share, exceeded revenue targets and personally rebuilt the senior management team.

Rivera began her career as a card game dealer for Harrah’s Casino in Joliet, Illinois, in the 1990s.

“My family’s favorite pastime of playing cards represented the beginning of a long and successful career for me,” she said in the news release. “I’m truly excited to apply these years of hard work and dedication to my new role with Graton Resort & Casino. Since opening its doors in 2013, this organization has redefined what it means not only to be a leader in the industry, but also a leader in the community. I look forward to driving our team forward to continue offering the best experiences possible for our guests and our community.”

The announcement stated that Rivera is also the designer and patent inventor of two products: card craps and a lighted phone charger and holder. She is is a graduate of the University of Nevada at Reno’s executive development program for strategic leadership in the gaming industry.