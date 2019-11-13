Sonoma County breweries, wineries, retailers raise funds for Kincade Fire survivors, responders

In the wake of the Kincade fire, Sonoma County is banding together to show gratitude to first responders and support those affected by the fire.

In the past few weeks, we have written about ways you can help Kincade Fire victims by volunteering and making donations and how you can support local businesses — farmers, restaurants, wineries, and stores — that lost income during power shutoffs and mandatory evacuations. Now, several local businesses are organizing fundraising initiatives to show their support.

Learn more about this effort via our sister publication Sonoma Magazine.