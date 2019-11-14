Ellen DeGeneres joins growing list of investors in Miyoko's Creamery of Sonoma County

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife have become investors in Petaluma-based Miyoko’s Creamery, producer of plant-based "dairy" products such as vegan cheeses and butter.

The amount the talk show host and Portia de Rossi have invested in the firm wasn’t included in the Wednesday announcement, but the money “supports Miyoko’s position as a leader in the plant dairy category as they prepare to introduce groundbreaking new products in early 2020.”

“Portia and I have been customers of Miyoko’s Creamery for several years now and their cheeses and vegan butter have become staples in our home. As we learned more about the mission behind the products and about Miyoko herself, we knew this was a special and exciting company that we wanted to support,” the entertainer stated in the announcement.

De Rossi cited the company’s Nov. 7 initiative to help a California farmer to convert the dairy to plant agriculture for human consumption. The transitioned acreage will become part of the company’s research and development efforts for new cheese and butter products made from plants as well as part of the company’s supply chain for existing product.

“Farmers are struggling, farms are closing, livelihoods are threatened, and we want to help the American farmer stay true to the land,” said Miyoko Schinner, founder and CEO of Miyoko’s, in the news release. “We can’t truly move to a compassionate food supply without the support and participation of the farming community. They are integral to our ability to eliminate animal agriculture and lead us to a compassionate and sustainable food supply.”

De Rossi said the couple is “particularly impressed about their holistic perspective to the challenge of moving our society away from animal agriculture."

"They understand the big picture — that farmers are part of the solution and require our support to transition away from current practices," she said. "It takes this holistic view to transition our world to plant-based diets.”

The company said it will begin the search process in early 2020 and commit financial resources to the selected farm and technical expertise, in addition to engaging in a contractual agreement to become part of the company’s research and development process.

An October 2018 Journal story detailed that the company opened a 29,000-square-foot facility in 2017 at 2086 Marina Ave. That boosted production from its previous Marin County facility, where the company got its start in 2014.

The Fairfax facility was able to handle 40-pound batches of vegan cheese formulations, but the new plant was set up for multiple 1,000-kilogram (2,205-pound) batches daily. The break-even point in the early days was 30,000 units (tubs and packages) a month, and now the Petaluma plant is making that much each day, the company stated in the article.

Earlier that month, the company’s founder was announced as a winner of a North Bay Industry Group Pioneer Award from the North Bay Food Industry Group.

Miyoko’s Creamery is a registered B-Corp. Made from 100% from plants, company products are sold in over 12,000 retail locations across the U.S., including Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and thousands of other stores across the country and internationally in Canada, Australia and Hong Kong.

Miyoko’s Creamery was created Schinner, a bestselling author of several vegan cookbooks, former co-host of the national PBS cooking show "Vegan Mashup" and a founding board member of the Plant Based Foods Association.