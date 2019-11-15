Sutter Health to pay $30M to settle secret kickback lawsuit; whistleblower to get slice

Sutter Health has agreed to pay more than $30 million to the federal government after an executive at the Sacramento-based health care giant accused Sutter of paying out millions of dollars in kickbacks to doctors in exchange for patient referrals, one of the lawyers in the case said Thursday.

The agreement settles a secret lawsuit filed against Sutter Health in September 2014 by the federal government and Laurie Hanvey, the whistleblower who once worked for Sutter as its compliance officer.

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in San Francisco and remained sealed until Thursday, claims Sutter paid out millions to doctors in Sacramento and elsewhere in California to induce them to refer patients to Sutter hospitals in violation of federal and state anti-kickback statutes.

Sutter “knowingly submitted thousands of false claims to the United States and state of California which resulted in millions of dollars of government reimbursement that would not have been paid but for defendant’s misconduct,” the 71-page lawsuit states.

“Treatment decisions should be based on the interests of patients and not the interests of doctors or hospitals,” Hanvey’s Davis-based attorney, Michael Hirst, said. “When kickbacks are paid and received, patients are right to worry whether recommended procedures at recommended hospitals are reasonable and necessary.”

Hirst, who specializes in whistleblower cases, added that “Hanvey wouldn’t accept what she knew was wrong.”

Whistleblower was compliance officer

Hirst said that under terms of the agreement, the government will pay $5.795 million to Hanvey and her attorneys from the money recovered from Sutter as a result of her bringing her claims to government officials’ attention. Hirst filed the suit with Atlanta attorneys Marlan Wilbanks and Scott Withrow.

Sutter did not concede wrongdoing in the settlement, Hirst said. Officials from the health care system had no immediate comment on the settlement Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges a pattern of wrongdoing involving Sutter and a number of medical practices in Sacramento, Modesto, the Bay Area and elsewhere.

Hanvey, who spent 25 years working as a compliance officer for various hospitals, started working for Sutter in September 2012, and within 13 months began to question payments and time sheets that were brought to her attention by a specialist in accounts payable, the lawsuit says.

Hanvey discovered one medical group - Sacramento Cardiovascular Surgeons Medical Group Inc. - had billed Sutter for more than 40 hours a week for five full weeks every month, the suit says.

She also discovered that “the time sheets had falsely recorded non-work items such as vacations as being time spent at work,” the suit says.

Feds: Surgeons’ group double-dipped

According to the lawsuit, Sacramento Cardiovascular, a group of three surgeons, cut a deal with Sutter starting in 2006 that provided free physician assistants to the group in exchange for the surgeons referring patients to Sutter hospitals.

Sutter agreed to pay each of the assistant’s salaries of $170,000 annually, while Sac Cardio “did in fact bill third party payers, including Medicare,” for some of the assistants’ services.

Sutter also agreed to make payments to the surgeons “for services allegedly performed by each,” the suit says.

The health care non-profit also agreed to pay more than $900,000 to the group for “call coverage agreements” that were “ostensibly to assure the availability of cardiovascular surgeons to provide emergency services on a 24-hour basis.”

The result of that agreement was the exclusion of all other cardiovascular surgeons on staff at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, the suit says.