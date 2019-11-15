North Bay unemployment in October edges lower over 12 months

The North Bay’s six-county region reported slightly higher unemployment rates in October than in September but still under than the already low levels of a year before, according to state figures released Friday.

The state’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 3.9% in October, according to estimates from the California Employment Development Department. Job gains in October continued the record job expansion in California to 116 months, surpassing the long expansion of the 1960s.

Marin County still had the lowest unemployment rate in the local region, at 2%, followed by Napa and Sonoma counties — both coming in at 2.3%. Mendocino County’s unemployment rate rose to 3.1%; followed by Solano County at 3.3%, and Lake County at 4.1%.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2% in October 2019, up from a revised 1.9% in September 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.4%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in manufacturing, government, financial activities, and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in construction, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.3% in October 2019, up from a revised 2.2% in September 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.5%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in professional and business services, educational and health services, and trade, transportation and utilities. There was a decline in jobs in manufacturing and construction.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.3% in October 2019, up from a revised 2.2% in September 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.5%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and financial activities. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing, government, leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 3.3% in October 2019, up from a revised 3.1% in September 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.6%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in construction, manufacturing, government; trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and financial activities. There were no industries reporting a decline in job opportunities.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 3.1%, up from 2.9% in September.

The county added jobs in government; wholesale trade; transportation, warehousing and utilities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; mining, logging and construction; and leisure and hospitality.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in October 2019 was 4.1%, up from 3.7% in September.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and transportation, warehousing and utilities.