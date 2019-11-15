Sonoma County airport passenger volume in October up 9% from year before

The number of travelers using Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport declined last month after a strong September, but the airline volume through the regional facility was still higher than a year before — up 9.3%, the facility reported on Nov. 14.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines and Sun Country Airlines collectively reported 42,952 passenger trips to and from Santa Rosa last month, up from 39,283 a year ago, according to the county-run facility. The pace for the first 10 months of the year was up 8.4%, to 404,933 from 373,443 in October 2018.

Passenger traffic for Alaska Airlines decreased 8.5% from a year ago, to 27,653 from 30,236. The airline’s Santa Rosa flight load factor, an industry metric for how full planes are, was 81% in October, the same as a year ago, though up 3.8% so far in 2019.

American Airlines’ passenger traffic through Santa Rosa in October was 9,136, a 125% spike from a year ago and nearly 96% higher for the first 10 months of this year.

The rise suggests the popularity of American’s Santa Rosa-to-Southern California flights that began in May and its Dallas route that launched in June. American’s load factor, however, was down 6.9% in October from a year ago, though up 2.6% so far this year.

Sun Country Airlines, a seasonal carrier in Sonoma County with service to Las Vegas and Minneapolis, ferried 2,098 passengers in October, down 9.5% from a year ago, but volume for the first 10 months of this year increased by 43.7%.

The Minneapolis-based airline’s passenger load in October was 82%, dipping 7.9% from a year ago, and 3.8% lower to date this year.

United Airlines’ passenger traffic in October through Santa Rosa totaled 4,065, reflecting 52.3% growth from a year ago. But the airline’s regional service has declined 18% since January 2019.

United’s load factor was positive in October compared to a year earlier, at 78%; and was 23.8% higher in the first 10 months of the year.