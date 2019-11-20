Napa County ekes out hotel occupancy growth in October, while beds emptier in Sonoma, Marin, Solano

Hotel occupancy rates weakened in October throughout North Bay, according to figures released Wednesday by travel data services STR.

Sonoma, Marin and Solano counties saw average occupancy rates decline in October, compared with the same period in 2018. Meanwhile, Napa County eked out occupancy growth by less than 1%.

Last month, the North Bay was affected by multiple public safety power shut-offs and Sonoma County's Kincade Fire, which laid down smoke across the region and led to large evacuations.

Movement upward in the occupancy and average room rates in Napa County in October was in the less than 1% range for October, STR reported. After starting the year with negative declines year over year through April, the county hotel industry had seen occupancy rates rise — in August by 7.9%.

Despite the occupancy rate fluctuations, revenues have continued throughout the year to be positive. October, however, was the slowest increase — less than 1% — of the year so far. To date, the county hotel industry has registered $390.5 million in revenue, up 5.1%.

Sonoma County occupancy rates followed the trend experienced throughout 2019, according to the service. Through October, average occupancy rates in the county have dropped compared to their performance in 2018. Average daily room rates — at $200.7 — were up in October by 1.2% Revenues from hotels in the county dropped by 3% in October, compared to the same month last year, posting $31.7 million for the month. Year to date, the county’s hotel industry registered $281.2 million in revenue, also down 3%.

Across the North Bay, Marin had the worst performance in occupancy. Its occupancy rate was off by 8.3%, compared with October 2018. That was the largest drop in occupancy for the year thus far, the service reported.

Revenue for October was $12.7 million, down 8.2% from October 2018. Year to date, revenue at $120.7 million stayed in positive territory — but by just 0.5%

Inland toward Fairfield and Vacaville, the hotel industry in Solano County saw its largest decline in occupancy rate averages for the year in October, down 3.6% Revenues were at $10.9 million in October, up 2.4% but the weakest showing of the year. Revenues year to date were up 6.1% at $98 million.