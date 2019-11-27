Keysight Technologies ends fiscal 2019 with 11% higher revenue, near tripling of earnings

Santa Rosa-based Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) on Tuesday posted revenue and net income gains in its fourth fiscal quarter, compared with a year before.

Revenue grew 7% to $1.12 billion, compared with $1.047 billion during the fourth quarter last year. Net income was $195 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with a fourth-quarter 2018 net loss of $114 million, or 61 cents a share.

Keysight, which manufactures electronic test and measurement equipment and software, showed growth in 2019 compared with 2018. In fiscal 2019, the company’s revenue grew 11% over last year, totaling $4.30 billion, while net income over the period jumped 276% to $621 million, or $3.25 a share.

Executives had to field investor questions during an earnings call Tuesday, however, regarding decreased orders from Chinese client Huawei attributable to U.S.-China trade tensions. Chief Financial Officer Neil Dougherty said the “impact of Huawei on our revenue line is small.”

He said the impact was more significant on orders, with a drop of 40 million orders to Huawei during the three months ending Oct. 31. Because of export restrictions, approximately 20 million of those orders were ones Keysight “took off books due to no direct path to ship them,” he said.

Huawei is a provider of information and communications technology infrastructure and smart devices, according to its website.

Chief Executive Officer Ron Nersesian said during a previous earnings call this year that recent U.S. Department of Commerce export control regulations aimed at China and Huawei limiting export of 5G next-generation cellular technology would likely have an impact on future revenue.

In other fourth-quarter results, Keysight’s main business segments all saw growth.

The Communications Solutions Group, which handles 5G next generation cellular networks as well as aerospace defense and government work, reported $706 million in fourth-quarter revenue, up 7%. The company said that was “driven by continued strength across the 5G wireless ecosystem and strength in US aerospace, defense and government investment.”

That group in the company builds electronic design and test solutions including radio-frequency and microwave instruments, digital instruments, and various other general purpose test instruments.

Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group reported revenue of $284 million in the fourth quarter, up 3%. The company said that was “driven by strength in the broad portfolio of products that serve our general electronics market and on-going investments in next-generation automotive and energy technologies, partially offset by semiconductor measurement solutions.”

The Ixia Solutions Group, which Keysight acquired in 2017, saw revenue grow 15% in the fourth quarter, to $132 million, with growth in network test and network visibility products.

The price of Keysight stock edged slightly downward Tuesday at the close of trading, down 57 cents a share, or 0.54%, to $105.73. After the financial report following the closing bell, the stock price was up over 2% to nearly $108.