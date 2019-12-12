North Bay business briefs from Touro University California, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, 1Climb Foundation

Touro University California’s physician assistant degree program has been reaccredited for another 10 years. Touro offers a joint Master of Science in physician assistant studies and a Master of Public Health.

The university on Vallejo’s Mare Island stated the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant Inc. (ARC-PA) has granted accreditation-continued status to the Touro program. That accreditation status is granted when a currently accredited program is in compliance with the ARC-PA standards.

Accreditation remains in effect until the program closes or withdraws from the accreditation process or until accreditation is withdrawn for failure to comply with the standards. The approximate date for the next validation review of the program by the ARC-PA will be September 2029. The review date is contingent upon continued compliance with the accreditation standards and ARC-PA policy.

—

The 1Climb Foundation — founded by professional rock climber Kevin Jorgeson — unveiled its first wall in partnership with Aidas Outdoor. The flagship wall is located in Jorgeson’s hometown, Santa Rosa, at the local Boys and Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa.

Organizers stated that the 1Climb Foundation was founded in 2017 with the mission of introducing 100,000 kids to climbing. 1Climb funds the installation of climbing walls in Boys and Girls Clubs across the United States, and creates partnerships between the clubs and the local climbing community.

“We feel so lucky to be partnering with 1Climb and Adidas Outdoor, as well as a committed supporter and major donor, Tricia Dickinson,” said Amber Heidtke, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Santa Rosa. “Tricia is a good friend of Kevin and the club, and without her generous support, the wall — and all that it brings to our club and community — would not be possible.”

—

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber’s Young Professionals Network will hold a professional development day on Jan. 31 at The Flamingo Resort & Spa in Santa Rosa. The sponsors stated the half-day conference is “to develop the next generation of community and business leaders in Sonoma County.”

Speakers are still being determined. Individual early bird tickets are $55 per person or a table of eight for $400. For registration or more information, please visit the event website or reach out to Natalia Chavez at 707-636-3661 or nataliac@santarosametrochamber.com.