Sonoma State University names Coget dean of economics school, Wine Business Institute

Jean-Francois Coget, Ph.D., an associate dean and professor at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, has been named the new dean of the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University, it was announced Wednesday.

The Rohnert Park-based university stated that Coget currently serves as associate dean for academic programs at the Orfalea College of Business at Cal Poly, where he manages all of the college’s undergraduate and graduate programs and oversees 110 faculty members, 15 employees and an annual budget of $22 million.

Before assuming the role of associate dean in 2018, Coget served in a number of administrative roles, including as chairman of the management, human resources and information systems area, and coordinator of the management and human resources concentration at Cal Poly.

Coget had been a member of the university’s faculty since 2006. Prior to that, he was a professor of management and organizational behavior at HEC Paris.

He’s a native of France and former officer in the French navy and earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees in management from HEC Paris and his doctorate from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA. In addition to teaching organizational behavior and human resources, Coget also taught a course on wine business consulting, according to Sonoma State.

In July, the university named Daniel L. Petree interim business school dean. He took over the interim position from Karen Thompson, who has returned to her former role. She was managing director of the business school, according to her biography on the university’s website.