2019 top stories: Kincade Fire battle impacts north Sonoma County businesses

Two years after the October 2017 wildfires devastated the North Bay, there was a stark reminder that preparation has no end date.

On Oct. 23, the Kincade fire broke out northeast of Geyserville in Sonoma County. This time around, first responders were ready.

After immediately evacuating Geyserville, it was determined within a couple of days that Windsor and portions of Healdsburg were in the fire’s windy path. No chances were taken; both communities also were evacuated.

The Kincade fire’s impact on business was significant, destroying the historic Soda Rock Winery in the Alexander Valley, east of Healdsburg. In the late 19th century, the property served as the area’s post office and general store. The main Soda Rock structure that housed a small winery, hospitality and administrative offices all were destroyed, with the exception of the stone facade out front and a 20-foot tall steel sculpture of a boar by Glen Ellen artist Bryan Tedrick, according to reporting from the Press Democrat.

Although Geyserville’s tourism-facing businesses took a financial hit; physical structures were spared, including Geyserville Inn, which in the spring completed the first phase of its more than $1.5 million renovation project.

Robert Young Estate Winery and Foley Sonoma were among the Geyserville wineries that closed. Francis Ford Coppola Winery initially tried to keep its wine tasting and restaurants open, but subsequently shuttered all operations the following day.

Windsor, which was evacuated on Friday, Oct. 25, was back in business five days later.

“I got back to work … to a tremendous welcome from the town of Windsor,” said David Cully, owner of KC’s American Kitchen, located in downtown Windsor. “What an emotional thing to have everybody stand out there and welcome you back.”

Besides having been evacuated, the town was among numerous regions in the North Bay without power due a PG&E planned power outage.

Cully estimated he lost between $10,000 and $15,000 worth of spoiled food.

After the evacuation was lifted, Tim Ricard, economic development manager for Windsor, thanked first responders for their hard work in defending the town from the fire, and acknowledged the town’s businesses needed support.

“I think the business community had a tough time. They were closed, unable to do business for five days,” Ricard said. “Many of them lost inventory, so I would just encourage people as much as possible to come visit Windsor and support our local businesses.”

The 77,758-acre Kincade fire was 100% contained on Nov. 7, the exact day first responders had publicly predicted soon after the fire began.