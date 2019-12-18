2019 top stories: Fire impact on California Wine Country's reputation comes as sales growth slows

While the storm clouds of recession may be looming two to three years out for the overall U.S. economy, the wine business on the North Coast and elsewhere in California saw consumer sales growth slow and the supply of grapes and wine in tanks increase.

The 2019 wine grape harvest is estimated to be 520,000 tons in four counties of the North Coast and 4.1 million to 4.15 million statewide, according to Glenn Proctor of Ciatti Co. Official figures for the 2019 wine grape harvest won’t be released for two more months.

For Wine Country, that would be down from the record crush of over 588,000 tons in 2018, with tonnage up by about one-third from 2017 in Napa and Sonoma counties. That created a startling situation where there were few buyers looking for excess fruit during the fall harvest, Proctor said.

This has led to some growers in California pulling out wine grape vines to convert the land to other crops or letting the land lie fallow, Proctor said. For example, he had some growers in the Lodi region are pulling out vines to plant almonds.

But on the North Coast, vineyards have been the biggest value crop, so he’s suspecting that local growers will look at underperforming vines or varieties and decide to remove vines, then go through the process of filing required erosion-control plans to provide time to gauge the direction of demand for more grapes.

“The 2018 crop was an anomaly,” said Jon Moramarco of BW 166. “2019 looks like it’s a more normal crop. But people are still going to be sitting on more inventory than they actually need. It’s going to be a year or two before people get everything balanced out.”

The incoming fruit has been coming at a time when the sales throughput out the other side of the winery is 3% to 6%. That depends on the winery and particularly true for vintners making wine for over $9 or $20 a bottle at retail, according to Moramarco. Over $15 is the market North Coast producers predominantly target.

U.S. wine sales overall last year were 407 million 9-liter cases, only up about 1% from 2017, according to Moramarco. And the projection of sales this year is 411 million cases, another 1% growth year. That potentially hampered further with tariffs on wine with France, China and other countries could reduce U.S. shipments further, he said.

Meanwhile, Napa County, after several years of discussion, implemented a winery permit enforcement and streamlining program, something that Sonoma County is considering for winery events in 2020.

And a third year of big North Coast wildfires has created challenges of managing perception of the region from visitors who see news coverage of the flames and smoke or experience evacuations or fire-safety planned blackouts. And a few multimillion-dollar lawsuits have emerged from North Coast vintners against insurers and wholesalers that rejected damage claims or wine purchases because of “smoke taint.”