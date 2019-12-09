Subscribe

Sonoma County's Vintage Wine Estates sues insurers for $19M over smoke taint

ANNE WARD ERNST
SONOMA INDEX-TRIBUNE
December 9, 2019, 9:53AM
Updated 9 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Seeking compensation from its insurance carriers for smoke-tainted wine damaged in the October 2017 fires, Kunde Enterprises and Vintage Wine Estates this year filed a $19 million breach-of-contract lawsuit in Sonoma County.

Smoke filled the air during the 2017 fires and permeated fermenting wine at Kunde and some of Vintage’s properties in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties, said Pat Roney, CEO and founding partner of Vintage Wine Estates. Roney is also a personal shareholder in Kunde, which is seeking $7 million. Vintage seeks $12 million in the lawsuit, which will bring parties to a Sonoma County courtroom in January, according to court documents.

Roney said wine was damaged at Kunde’s Kenwood property and at several Vintage-owned wineries including Clos Pegase and Girard in Calistoga.

“We’re not going to let the insurance companies push us around,” Roney said.

There are seven insurance companies named in the lawsuit, which was filed Aug. 23: National Surety Corp., RSA Insurance Group, Liberty Specialty Markets Insurance Group, Navigators Underwriting Agency, Brit Global Specialty, Travelers Marine Cargo, and certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London.

Melissa Dubbs, the attorney representing the insurance carriers, declined to comment.

The insurance companies refused to pay the claims because they say the smoke taint occurred in the vineyard while the grapes were still on the vine and that they are not obligated to pay under the wineries’ insurance policies.

Roney said the wineries keep meticulous records on when grapes were harvested, and they have documentation proving that the grapes had been picked prior to the fires and resulting smoke.

Vintage and Kunde “have several witnesses” who can attest to the harvest dates, Roney said.

“(The insurance carriers) are just trying to not pay out, they do not want to assume the responsibility,” he said.

“We know we’re not the only ones with smoke taint in their wine,” Roney said, and the smaller wineries do not have the “means to fight back.”

“We want to set the precedent,” he said.

Jeff Kunde, chairman of Kunde Family Winery, declined to comment and referred all questions to Roney.

National Surety filed a motion in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco seeking to have the case transferred to the federal court system due to the amounts of the claims, and that hearing — originally set for Nov. 25 — will be held in Oakland District Court on Dec. 20, Dubbs, the insurance carriers’ attorney, said.

The Sonoma County Court set a Jan. 14 date for case management review.

The issue of smoke-tainted grapes can be costly.

This past summer, Westside Winery of Healdsburg filed suit against a New York-based distributor over the distributor’s rejection of nearly 5,000 cases of wine due to alleged smoke taint from California wildfires, according to the New York Post. The lawsuit claims the winery is owed $400,000 for the wine.

Local vintners in Alexander Valley and Knight’s Valley also lost whole crops of wine grapes to smoke taint during the Kincade fire that started Oct. 23.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine