Santa Rosa's Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management acquires local CPA firm

Santa Rosa-based wealth management and accounting firm Montgomery Taylor Wealth has announced that it has acquired accounting firm Stephen Imboden, CPA, also in Santa Rosa.

The deal closed Dec. 2, according to the announcement, which didn't mention the price.

“In the past, we expanded and grew predominantly from client referrals, referrals from other professionals and our extensive involvement in our local communities,” Montgomery’s announcement stated. “Our combined, larger organization will allow us to provide a wider array and depth of services. In our area of the country, finding and retaining excellent people is a constant challenge. As a larger organization, our associates will also benefit from more and stronger career opportunities.”

Montgomery said that as a result of the acquisition, Rosaura Flores, accounting supervisor; Katrina Faris, MS-tax; Chuck Harris, CPA; and Kimberly Carfi, operations associate, will join the Montgomery organization.

The combined firm is located at Montgomery Taylor's office, 2880 Cleveland Ave., Suite 2.