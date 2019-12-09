Subscribe

Santa Rosa's Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management acquires local CPA firm

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 9, 2019, 1:05PM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa-based wealth management and accounting firm Montgomery Taylor Wealth has announced that it has acquired accounting firm Stephen Imboden, CPA, also in Santa Rosa.

The deal closed Dec. 2, according to the announcement, which didn't mention the price.

“In the past, we expanded and grew predominantly from client referrals, referrals from other professionals and our extensive involvement in our local communities,” Montgomery’s announcement stated. “Our combined, larger organization will allow us to provide a wider array and depth of services. In our area of the country, finding and retaining excellent people is a constant challenge. As a larger organization, our associates will also benefit from more and stronger career opportunities.”

Montgomery said that as a result of the acquisition, Rosaura Flores, accounting supervisor; Katrina Faris, MS-tax; Chuck Harris, CPA; and Kimberly Carfi, operations associate, will join the Montgomery organization.

The combined firm is located at Montgomery Taylor's office, 2880 Cleveland Ave., Suite 2.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine