California proposed laws would mandate structural safety

$46 million cost to build a new wing, opened in 2014, to be seismically compliant by 2020. The wing houses the hospital’s emergency department, surgery center and central utility plant.

Note: Some retrofitting expenses for 2020 have been folded into the 2030 figures. The overlap precludes a final number for 2020 work.

$32 million preliminary cost estimate to purchase a new piece of land to build a new hospital.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, all hospitals in the state will be required to structurally survive a major earthquake. Ten years later, they will not only have to show they are sound, but can keep their doors open.

Blame, or thank, the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

After the Southern California catastrophe that damaged 11 hospitals and caused evacuation of eight, the Legislature adopted Senate Bill 1953, which requires all hospitals to be resilient in seismic events. The bill was signed into law later that year. Revisions and extensions pushed the deadline to Jan. 1.

California hospitals would need to invest between $34 billion and $143 billion to meet 2030 state seismic-safety standards. RAND report for the California Hospital Association

While most hospitals are already compliant, including in the North Bay, there is a legislative effort (Assembly Bill 2190) to give the few hospitals that haven’t already met the requirement another two years to complete the work. Otherwise, they’ll have to close.

The caveat is that retrofitting work must already be underway, according to Jan Emerson-Shea, vice president of external affairs at the California Hospital Association, a membership-based health policy and advocacy organization representing 400 hospitals statewide. Sacramento-based CHA is the state arm of the American Hospital Association.

Whether for 2020 or in another 10 years, hospitals are on the hook to pay millions — or even billions — for all costs, depending on how much work needs to be done to meet the standards.

“There has never been any state or federal money made available to hospitals to pay for the costs of seismic compliance,” Emerson-Shea said.

In some cases, such as for smaller hospitals, it makes more sense to just start over.

SONOMA VALLEY HOSPITAL

Knowing its central wing would never meet 2020 seismic requirements because it was built in 1957, Sonoma Valley Hospital in 2010 began construction on a $46 million wing that was built to survive a quake. The wing, which opened in 2014, houses the hospital’s emergency department, surgery center and central utility plant, according to CEO Kelly Mather.

Securing the funds wasn’t easy.

After voters rejected two previous measures dating back to 2006, a general obligation bond passed in late 2008, which covered $35 million of the cost. The additional $11.5 million needed for the project was raised through philanthropy, Mather said.

“We’re now working on 2030,” she said, adding that under current compliance standards, the hospital’s patient tower that was built in 1972 would be at risk for closure.

“We did a study on that tower 1.5 years ago and it showed that in order to meet compliance for 2030, it would cost us $100 million,” Mather said,

Mather is referring to another piece of legislation sponsored by CHA, known as SB 758.

That bill would narrow the compliance requirement only to the hospital buildings that provide emergency services, surgical suites and after-surgery recovery areas — not the entire campus, Emerson-Shea said.

“After patients are stabilized, they would be safely transferred out of the disaster zone to whatever level of care they need, whether to another hospital, a skilled nursing facility, to other care facilities outside the disaster zone, or even their own home.”

Bottom line, the proposed change in SB 758 would allow hospitals to focus their financial resources and patient care capabilities on the most essential services in the aftermath of an earthquake, she said.