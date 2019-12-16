California proposed laws would mandate structural safety
Charting the health of North Bay hospitals
Healdsburg District Hospital
1375 University Ave., Healdsburg, 95448
2020 seismic compliance standards met several years ago. Total cost were not available.
$15 million to $25 million cost range to bring the 50-year-old hospital to 2030 standards
$32 million preliminary cost estimate to purchase a new piece of land to build a new hospital.
Adventist Health
1200 B Gale Wilson Blvd, Fairfield, 94533
10 Woodland Rd, St Helena, 94574
1000 Nut Tree Rd, Vacaville, 95687
Inside NorthBay Urgent Care, 1679 E Monte Vista Ave., Suite 104, Vacaville, 95687
2020 seismic compliance standards met for all four hospitals.
$225 million-plus cost to bring the four hospitals to 2030 standards.
Note: Some retrofitting expenses for 2020 have been folded into the 2030 figures. The overlap precludes a final number for 2020 work.
Sonoma Valley Hospital
347 Andrieux St., Sonoma, 95476
$46 million cost to build a new wing, opened in 2014, to be seismically compliant by 2020. The wing houses the hospital’s emergency department, surgery center and central utility plant.
$100 million cost estimate to bring 1972 patient tower to operational compliance by 2030.
Sources: the hospitals and health care providers
As of Jan. 1, 2020, all hospitals in the state will be required to structurally survive a major earthquake. Ten years later, they will not only have to show they are sound, but can keep their doors open.
Blame, or thank, the 1994 Northridge earthquake.
After the Southern California catastrophe that damaged 11 hospitals and caused evacuation of eight, the Legislature adopted Senate Bill 1953, which requires all hospitals to be resilient in seismic events. The bill was signed into law later that year. Revisions and extensions pushed the deadline to Jan. 1.
While most hospitals are already compliant, including in the North Bay, there is a legislative effort (Assembly Bill 2190) to give the few hospitals that haven’t already met the requirement another two years to complete the work. Otherwise, they’ll have to close.
The caveat is that retrofitting work must already be underway, according to Jan Emerson-Shea, vice president of external affairs at the California Hospital Association, a membership-based health policy and advocacy organization representing 400 hospitals statewide. Sacramento-based CHA is the state arm of the American Hospital Association.
Whether for 2020 or in another 10 years, hospitals are on the hook to pay millions — or even billions — for all costs, depending on how much work needs to be done to meet the standards.
“There has never been any state or federal money made available to hospitals to pay for the costs of seismic compliance,” Emerson-Shea said.
In some cases, such as for smaller hospitals, it makes more sense to just start over.
SONOMA VALLEY HOSPITAL
Knowing its central wing would never meet 2020 seismic requirements because it was built in 1957, Sonoma Valley Hospital in 2010 began construction on a $46 million wing that was built to survive a quake. The wing, which opened in 2014, houses the hospital’s emergency department, surgery center and central utility plant, according to CEO Kelly Mather.
Securing the funds wasn’t easy.
After voters rejected two previous measures dating back to 2006, a general obligation bond passed in late 2008, which covered $35 million of the cost. The additional $11.5 million needed for the project was raised through philanthropy, Mather said.
“We’re now working on 2030,” she said, adding that under current compliance standards, the hospital’s patient tower that was built in 1972 would be at risk for closure.
“We did a study on that tower 1.5 years ago and it showed that in order to meet compliance for 2030, it would cost us $100 million,” Mather said,
Mather is referring to another piece of legislation sponsored by CHA, known as SB 758.
That bill would narrow the compliance requirement only to the hospital buildings that provide emergency services, surgical suites and after-surgery recovery areas — not the entire campus, Emerson-Shea said.
“After patients are stabilized, they would be safely transferred out of the disaster zone to whatever level of care they need, whether to another hospital, a skilled nursing facility, to other care facilities outside the disaster zone, or even their own home.”
Bottom line, the proposed change in SB 758 would allow hospitals to focus their financial resources and patient care capabilities on the most essential services in the aftermath of an earthquake, she said.
