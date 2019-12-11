Kaiser Foundation Health Plan names Greg Adams CEO, chairman

Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals named Gregory A. Adams chairman and CEO, following the sudden death of the previous top executive last month, the health care organization announced.

It operates Kaiser Permanente, which has more than 12.2 million members in eight states, generating more than $82 billion in annual revenue, the nonprofit organization said Monday. The organization has more than 225,000 employees and nearly 25,000 physicians who are part of the Permanente Medical Groups.

The health provider's previous chairman and CEO, Bernard J. Tyson, died unexpectedly in early November at age 60.

“Mr. Adams is an accomplished leader with deep experience across Kaiser Permanente’s health plan and hospital operations,” said Edward Pei, chairman of the executive committee and governance, accountability, and nominating committee of the boards of directors. “The boards’ decision to name Mr. Adams to the position demonstrates Kaiser Permanente’s strong internal succession planning process. For more than a decade, Mr. Adams worked on a wide variety of major initiatives and areas of focus, and has led Kaiser Permanente’s work on growing membership, affordability for our members, and transforming and expanding access to care.”

Adams has 30 years of leadership experience as a senior health care executive and is described as a key leader in driving the organization’s mission forward and strengthening company culture. He has been executive vice president and group president since 2016, with direct responsibility for health plan and hospital operations in all eight Kaiser Permanente regions.

Adams’ accountabilities included co-leading enterprise shared services to serve the operational needs of the regions and leading Kaiser Permanente’s national Medicare care delivery strategy. He was named Northern California regional president of Kaiser Permanente in April 2008 and executive vice president in July 2013.

“It is truly an honor to be named Chairman and CEO of this amazing organization and follow Bernard. He was an exceptional leader who was passionate about and dedicated to Kaiser Permanente,” said Adams. “Kaiser Permanente will continue to move forward together to deliver on our mission: providing high-quality, affordable health care services, improving the health of our members and the communities we serve, and transforming American health and health care.”

Adams has held leadership roles in the health care industry and is said to be a "champion of health care transformation, improving access, and pushing for better health outcomes."

He is past chairman of the California Hospital Association’s board of trustees and serves on the executive committee. He is a member of the National Association of Health Services Executives and The Executive Leadership Council. Other roles include serving on the board of directors for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and of the American Nurses Foundation. He is a past board member of the California Chamber of Commerce.