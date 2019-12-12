Sonoma Valley Hospital breaks ground on new facility

Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO Kelly Mather watches capital campaign chair Simon Blattner take the first strike to tear down an old surgical suite to make way for a new Outpatient Diagnostic Center.

The hospital officially broke ground on the construction of the diagnostic center on Wednesday, Dec. 4 with a sledgehammer party.

The Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation’s fundraising campaign has, to date, raised $18.4 million of the $21 million needed for the project to transform the hospital’s existing “old surgery” department into a state-of-the-art Diagnostic Center, according to hospital officials.

Phase I, expected to be completed by the summer of 2020, consists of the CT Scan Suite that will feature the latest technology, expanded imaging waiting room and work area, and a 24/7 “Micro Market.”

Phase II, installation of the new 3 Tesla MRI, is expected to break ground in mid-2020.