Subscribe

Sonoma Valley Hospital breaks ground on new facility

INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
December 12, 2019, 8:33AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO Kelly Mather watches capital campaign chair Simon Blattner take the first strike to tear down an old surgical suite to make way for a new Outpatient Diagnostic Center.

The hospital officially broke ground on the construction of the diagnostic center on Wednesday, Dec. 4 with a sledgehammer party.

The Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation’s fundraising campaign has, to date, raised $18.4 million of the $21 million needed for the project to transform the hospital’s existing “old surgery” department into a state-of-the-art Diagnostic Center, according to hospital officials.

Phase I, expected to be completed by the summer of 2020, consists of the CT Scan Suite that will feature the latest technology, expanded imaging waiting room and work area, and a 24/7 “Micro Market.”

Phase II, installation of the new 3 Tesla MRI, is expected to break ground in mid-2020.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine