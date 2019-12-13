Subscribe

2 percent raise for Sonoma Hospital CEO

INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
December 13, 2019, 1:43PM
The chief executive of Sonoma Valley Hospital was awarded a 2 percent salary increase, as well as an incentive bonus, by the Sonoma Valley Healthcare District board of directors at its monthly board meeting on Dec. 5. Mather’s current salary is $377,000.

The incentive bonus came to about $60,000, said Joshua Rymer, board chair.

Mather’s bonuses are tied to performance incentives, which include such things as financial viability and patient and staff satisfaction.

The board’s compensation committee bases Mather’s salary and incentives on comparable facilities, and Rymer said that her total compensation is in the mid-range compared to CEOs of similar-sized hospitals.

