Two local wineries open temporary pop-up tasting rooms in Silicon Valley

Two local wineries have opened temporary pop-up tasting rooms in Silicon Valley to capitalize on holiday sales within the affluent tech area.

J Vineyards & Winery of Healdsburg started pouring wines at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto last week. It will be open through Jan. 5.

JCB by Jean Charles Boisset, which has four Bay Area tasting rooms, opened its pop-up spot last week at the Rosewood Sand Hill Hotel in Menlo Park. The space features the winery’s signature colors of black and gold, along with red and leopard-print accents.

The pop-up will remain there at least three months. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.