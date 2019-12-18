Marin, Sonoma counties strong in hotel revenues

Hotels in the region generally saw average occupancy rates increase in November, compared to the same point in 2018, according to new figures from travel data firm STR.

Average occupancy rates for Napa County’s hotels saw the largest jump of the year, up 9.6% compared to the figures for November 2018. Average daily room rate — $319.23 per night — was down 1.4%. For the month, the hoteliers posted $33.8 million in revenue, according to the data company, or 8.2% above the revenue for November 2018. To date, hotels in Napa County have posted $424.2 million in revenue, up 5.3%.

Much like Napa, occupancy rates in November were up in Sonoma County over the same month a year ago. The 73.7% average occupancy rate was 9.2% above the same figure last year. That positive percentage marks the first time this year, according to the data firm, that occupancy rates in Sonoma County have landed in the positive. Revenues for October also posted the strongest positive number of the year — 8.8% over the same month last year.

Revenues for November reversed a two-month drop in Marin County at $11.3 million, or a 14.4% increase, the report stated. It marked the first time since February that hotel revenues in Marin County increased by more than single digits. Revenue for the year is running just 1.6% ahead of the same point in 2018, at $132.1 million.

November revenues for Solano County hotels was $8.5 million, a steep decline from the previous month. Still, it was better than the October figures for 2018, allowing the sector to show a 10.1% increase, compared to the November 2018 report.