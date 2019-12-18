Towle Merritt to head Gundlach Bundschu as new GM

Bundschu Company, the owner of the Gundlach Bundschu Winery near Sonoma, announced Wednesday that it hired sixth generation vintner and Sonoma native Towle Merritt as general manager of the winery.

“Bundschu Company is pleased to welcome Towle Merritt as Vice President of Operations and General Manager of California’s oldest family-owned winery, Gundlach Bundschu. Towle will lead day-to-day business and production operations across the Bundschu Company portfolio of brands,” a company statement said.

A graduate from Sonoma State’s Executive Wine Industry MBA program, Merritt has experience farming luxury wine grapes for ten of California’s AVAs. Merritt previously worked building a vineyard management company, Walsh Vineyards Management, which provides vineyard services for over 5000 acres of vineyards on 170 properties in the Napa-Sonoma area.

“Towle’s wealth of experience, coupled with his being a member of our family’s sixth generation, will allow us to build upon our family’s heritage and legacy here at Rhinefarm while we work together to take our business to the next level.” Jeff Bundschu president of Bundschu Company and Gundlach Bundschu, said.

According to the statement, “Established March 12, 1858, Gundlach Bundschu Winery is California’s oldest family-run winery. Currently managed by the sixth generation of the Bundschu family, the historic winery focuses on making small lots from its sustainably farmed vineyards at the base of the Mayacamas Mountain Range.”