Legal yes, but pot delivery can be an issue

While recreational cannabis may be legal statewide, access to the plant is not equal across California, with some cities and jurisdictions banning certain cannabis businesses, including delivery.

And that includes jurisdictions in the North Bay, where cannabis entrepreneurs running pot delivery businesses said while they are allowed to deliver anywhere in the state, many North Bay cities do not allow delivery businesses to be based there.

“We were originally located in unincorporated Marin in Tamalpais Valley,” said Monica Gray, chief operating officer at Nice Guys Delivery which is now located in the City of San Rafael. She said while Marin County does license delivery businesses, when she tried to get her business license the county acted slowly, all while she was running up expenses for her business.

“I had to make a decision of whether or not we would continue with the county process or see if we wanted to get a license with San Rafael,” which she eventually did, securing a delivery and distribution license.

Gray said while other Marin County cities like Fairfax and Novato do not currently license cannabis delivery businesses, she is hopeful they will in the near future.

Eric Sklar owns Fumé, a cannabis cultivation delivery business he runs from Lake County but that delivers into Napa County and elsewhere. Sklar has been spearheading the effort to license commercial cannabis businesses in Napa County and said he has had issues in the past getting a business license.

Sklar said he has had to negotiate with cities which attempted to impose a business license fee that was much higher than normal. He said as a cannabis business he was singled out in the past when authorities attempted to force him to pay $10,000 for a business license and have company drivers pass background checks.

Sklar said in Yountville and American Canyon, he had to explain how the business worked and had to supply information about drivers and their proof of insurance. “They don’t ask FedEx to do that.”

The issue has recently escalated beyond where business can be based and into where they can deliver to. Last month, state officials intervened in a court fight over delivery of cannabis into communities that have banned or restricted pot shops.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed a motion on behalf of the California Bureau of Cannabis Control to join a lawsuit by Salinas-based East of Eden Cannabis Co. against Santa Cruz County, which has banned deliveries by companies it has not licensed.

The legal action comes as a group of cities is challenging California’s home delivery rules in Fresno County Superior Court, arguing that state law allows them to decide whether businesses can sell pot in their communities. In January, the Bureau of Cannabis Control issued regulations that permit firms it licenses to deliver marijuana to homes anywhere in the state, including in cities and counties that have banned pot shops.

Santa Cruz County spokesman Jason Hoppin said that under Proposition 64, which voters approved in 2016 to legalize marijuana for recreational use, “the state promised the people of California local control over the time, place and manner of local cannabis operations.”

“The state is now lending the power of the attorney’s general office to a business seeking to break that promise,” Hoppin said. “It is beyond disappointing and should be alarming to cities and counties throughout California.”