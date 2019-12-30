Business Outlook 2020: Hiring

How will you approach your recruiting efforts in 2020?

There are several new and growing trends to jump on, as well as more effective ways to improve your chances for landing the most qualified job candidates, according to several executive recruiters in the North Bay.

Staying on top of technology is key to landing a new staff member sooner than later.

“The millennials and Gen Zers prefer to engage through texting or social media,” said Nicole Serres, president of Petaluma-based Star Staffing. “This includes utilizing Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat and website chat.”

Technology will further impact the frequency of face-to-face interviews.

“In-person interviews will be replaced with video- and audio-interviewing, and communication platforms such as Skype,” Serres said.

Karen Alary, managing partner at Santa Rosa-based The Personnel Perspective, agrees.

“More companies are asking candidates to submit video clips via custom-designed apps and other methods,” Alary said. “This is an interesting trend because video clips can be retained as part of the recruitment process and help a company demonstrate it was not discriminating against applicants.”

Also look for artificial intelligence to play a bigger role in the recruiting process.

“More and more companies are using AI technology for screening candidates,” Alary noted. “This means that the prescreening process becomes less people-driven and more automated.”

Serres sees AI delivering value to many areas of employment, providing cost savings and more flexibility.

“An example of a popular AI fad is cloud applications,” Serres said. “We think we will see a lot more of these trends popping up in 2020 and beyond.”

Even though technology is heightening the efficiency of the recruiting process, traditional objectives remain and they aren’t going anywhere.

“The focus primarily continues to be on culture, fit, knowledge and skills — both hard and soft,” Alary said, noting she also has seen an increase in demand for bilingual professionals, especially Spanish and French.

Some trends, like it or not, will persist going into 2020. They include the lack of affordable housing and tight labor market.

Joe Madigan, CEO at Sonoma-based Nelson Staffing, advises employers to consider offering higher pay.

“Some companies will be able to make the adjustment, others won’t,” he said, explaining that 85% of the population is looking for a job or at least willing to listen. “Their No. 1 focus is money. A lot of the drivers behind that are cost of living in the Bay Area.”

For lower-paying job openings, recruiters are increasingly casting a wider net for candidates.

“We see employers partnering with high schools and neighborhood organizations, courting retirees, and canvassing on street corners for entry level and service employees,” said Jennifer Scott, senior HR consultant at The HR Matrix in Santa Rosa.

Further, she noted, businesses that promote their integrity may have a leg up with jobseekers.

“Employer branding, including ethics, diversity, community involvement, carbon footprint and mission affects candidate interest much more than in years past,” Scott said.