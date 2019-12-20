Subscribe

Unemployment in November shows mixed results for the North Bay

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
December 20, 2019, 11:17AM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Unemployment in the North Bay’s six counties showed mixed results in November compared to October’s figures, according to state data released Friday.

The state’s unemployment rate held at its record low of 3.9% in November, according to estimates from the California Employment Development Department. The state has gained 3,414,700 jobs since the expansion began in February 2010, accounting for more than 15% of the nation’s 22,537,000 job gain over the same timeframe, according to Friday’s report.

Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2% for the second month in a row; followed by Sonoma County at 2.4% and Napa County at 2.6% — both ticking up from their October figures of 2.3%. Solano County held steady at 3.3% in November; Mendocino County’s unemployment rate rose to 3.4%; and Lake County reported an increase to 4.5%, up from 4.1% in October.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2% in November 2019, unchanged from a revised 2% in October 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.2%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government; educational and health services; professional and business services; and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in construction, and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.6% in November 2019, up from a revised 2.3% in October 2019, and unchanged the year-ago estimate of 2.6%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in educational and health services; trade, transportation and utilities; and mining, logging and construction. There was a decline in jobs in manufacturing; government; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.4% in November 2019, up from a revised 2.3% in October 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.5%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; financial services; leisure and hospitality, and educational and health services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 3.3% in November 2019, unchanged from a revised 3.3% in October 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.6%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government; trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; financial services; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 3.4%, up from 3.1% in October.

The county added jobs in retail; and transportation, warehousing and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; leisure and hospitality; and financial activities.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County last month was 4.5%, up 4.1% from October.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and in state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and federal government.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine