Unemployment in November shows mixed results for the North Bay

Unemployment in the North Bay’s six counties showed mixed results in November compared to October’s figures, according to state data released Friday.

The state’s unemployment rate held at its record low of 3.9% in November, according to estimates from the California Employment Development Department. The state has gained 3,414,700 jobs since the expansion began in February 2010, accounting for more than 15% of the nation’s 22,537,000 job gain over the same timeframe, according to Friday’s report.

Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2% for the second month in a row; followed by Sonoma County at 2.4% and Napa County at 2.6% — both ticking up from their October figures of 2.3%. Solano County held steady at 3.3% in November; Mendocino County’s unemployment rate rose to 3.4%; and Lake County reported an increase to 4.5%, up from 4.1% in October.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2% in November 2019, unchanged from a revised 2% in October 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.2%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government; educational and health services; professional and business services; and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in construction, and leisure and hospitality.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 2.6% in November 2019, up from a revised 2.3% in October 2019, and unchanged the year-ago estimate of 2.6%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in educational and health services; trade, transportation and utilities; and mining, logging and construction. There was a decline in jobs in manufacturing; government; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 2.4% in November 2019, up from a revised 2.3% in October 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 2.5%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government; trade, transportation and utilities; and professional and business services. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; financial services; leisure and hospitality, and educational and health services.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 3.3% in November 2019, unchanged from a revised 3.3% in October 2019, and below the year-ago estimate of 3.6%. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for California and 3.3% for the nation during the same period.

The county added jobs in government; trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; financial services; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was 3.4%, up from 3.1% in October.

The county added jobs in retail; and transportation, warehousing and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in mining, logging and construction; leisure and hospitality; and financial activities.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County last month was 4.5%, up 4.1% from October.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and in state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and federal government.